This Day In Wrestling History – January 22nd

1983 – Don Muraco defeats Pedro Morales, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

1994 – The seventh annual Royal Rumble is held in Providence, RI in front of 14,500 fans. It was held on a Saturday, rather than the usual Sunday.

Dark Match:

– The Brooklyn Brawler defeats Jim Powers.

Royal Rumble PPV:

– Tatanka defeats Bam Bam Bigelow (with Luna Vachon).

– The Quebecers (Jacques & Pierre) defeat Bret & Owen Hart, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship. After the match, Owen turned on Bret and attacked Bret’s injured knee.

– Razor Ramon defeats Irwin R. Schyster, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– In a Casket Match, Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji & Jim Cornette) defeats The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer), to retain the WWF Championship.

– Bret Hart and Lex Luger are declared co-winners of the 30-man Royal Rumble Match; they had simultaneously eliminated each other with no conclusive video evidence showing who hit the floor first. As for which one would receive the WWF Championship Match at WrestleMania X, it would come down to a coin flip on the January 31st Monday Night RAW. Luger wins the coin flip after calling ‘heads.’

1995 – The eighth annual Royal Rumble is held in Tampa, FL in front of 10,000 fans.

Dark Match:

– Buck Quartermaine defeats The Brooklyn Brawler.

Royal Rumble PPV:

– Jeff Jarrett (with The Roadie) defeats Razor Ramon, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer) defeats Irwin R. Schyster (with Ted DiBiase).

– WWF Champion Diesel fights Bret Hart to a draw, to retain the title.

– Bob Holly & The 1-2-3 Kid defeat Bam Bam Bigelow & Tatanka, to win the vacant WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Shawn Michaels wins the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, despite being the very first entry. Michaels earns a WWF Championship match at WrestleMania XI.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF Monday Night RAW (2.9 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.7 rating). On Nitro, Sting & Lex Luger defeat Harlem Heat, to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship. Also, Randy Savage defeats Ric Flair, to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

1999 – Toshiaki Kawada defeats Mitsuharu Misawa, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship. Kawada fractured his right ulna in winning the title, and would have to vacate the championship.

2001 – On the 400th episode of RAW, Raven loses the Hardcore Championship to Al Snow; invoking the 24/7 rule, however, Raven would pin Snow shortly after, to reclaim the title. Also, Test defeats William Regal, to win the European Championship.

2003 – On the weekly NWA-TNA pay-per-view, Triple X (Low Ki & Elix Skipper) defeat America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2005 – Seth Rollins, wrestling under the name Tyler Black, makes his pro wrestling debut, performing for Scott County Wrestling.

2006 – Jun Akiyama defeats Akira Taue, to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

2008 – In a No Disqualification Match, Chavo Guerrero defeats CM Punk, to win the ECW Championship.

2011 – At the Women Superstars Uncensored Final Chapter event, WSU Champion Mercedes Martinez defeats All Guts No Glory Champion Angel Orsini, in a Ladder Match, to unify the titles.

2011 – Ryusuke Taguchi defeats Mascara Dorada, to win the CMLL World Welterweight Championship.

2012 – Jun Akiyama & Akitoshi Saito defeat Giant Bernard & Karl Anderson, to win the GHC Tag Team Championship. Also, Takeshi Morishima defeats Go Shiozaki, to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

2016 – Mascara Dorada defeats Bushi, to win the CMLL World Welterweight Championship.

2016 – In a Three-Way Elimination Match, Averno & Chessman defeat Aerostar & Fenix, and Villano IV & Mascara Ano, Jr. 2000, to win the vacant AAA World Tag Team Championship. Also, Dark Cuervo, Dark Scoria, & El Zorro defeat La Parka, Electroshock, & Garza Jr., and El Hijo de Pirata Morgan, Hijo del Fantasma, & Taurus, to win the vacant AAA World Trios Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard (64 years old); and former ECW & WCW performer 911 (61 years old).

