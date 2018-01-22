Steve Austin Returns for WWE RAW 25 Segment with The McMahon Family (Video, Photos)
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to TV on tonight’s RAW 25th Anniversary show for the opening segment with Vince McMahon, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.
Austin hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Shane before ending the segment with a Stunner to Vince. Austin also celebrated with several beers.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s segment, which opened the show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
What a way to kick off #RAW25…with #RAW Commissioner @StephMcMahon and #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon! pic.twitter.com/RG1pp35T2B
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
It wouldn't be #RAW25 without the STRUT!@VinceMcMahon is LIVE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/IU83FKtHu2
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
Stop, smell the 🌹🌹🌹, and enjoy the plaque! #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/eJwiKDzKMv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
OOOHHHHHHH HELLLLLLLLL YYEEEEEEAAHHHHHHHHHH!@steveaustinBSR is HERE! #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/owfCXlKYR4
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
"I'm a senior citizen, but @shanemcmahon's in his prime!" – @VinceMcMahon to @steveaustinBSR #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/zZU4KR4lwH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
Thanks for comin', @shanemcmahon!#RAW25 @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/rMeGix11Q6
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
AAAAAAAAAND ANOTHER ONE! STONE COLD STUNNER! STONE COLD STUNNER! STONE COLD STUNNER!#RAW25 @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/K2WAQmuUEv
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
Oh, how we missed you, @steveaustinBSR! #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/Tzl1g4uxBu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
OH HELL YEAH!! Some rivalries NEVER die as @steveaustinBSR STUNS @VinceMcMahon AND @ShaneMcMahon!!!! #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/lLj8eMUI0f
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More