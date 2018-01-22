Shawn Michaels teases “huge, major announcements” on Raw tonight

During an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels said that there will be a lot of “big, new, and exciting stuff” coming out of tonight’s 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

HBK alluded that we might see some surprises and considering what a monumental show this will be, it’s safe to say that WWE did not reveal everything – or everyone – that will be part of the broadcast.

“I would imagine that, if I know the WWE like I think I do, we’re going to have a lot of huge, major announcements and things that are certainly going to be preparing us for I don’t know, the Royal Rumble going forward, WrestleMania which is around the corner…”

Shawn Michaels was part of the first-ever Monday Night Raw that took place at the Manhattan Center on January 11, 1993 and wrestled a 10-minute match against Max Moon to defend the Intercontinental title. The main event featured The Undertaker taking on Damien Demento.

(Visited 1 times, 75 visits today)