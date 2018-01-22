LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 25 SPECIAL 1/22/18

– The WWE RAW 25th Anniversary pre-show opens up from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as Renee Young welcomes us. She’s joined by David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg. They talk about spending their Monday nights watching RAW before Renee sends us to the Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom with WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler. The crowd is going wild as The King and Good ‘Ol JR are at ringside. The Manhattan Center is set up with a retro set.

Lawler talks about memories of the Grand Ballroom balcony as a big “25” chant breaks out. Ross sends us back to Brooklyn. Charly Caruso is backstage with JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, The APA. They reminisce and agree to bring back The APA for one night only to teach these punk kids a lesson. We go back to the panel and Renee plugs the Royal Rumble. Back from a break and Sam Roberts is outside of the Barclays Center with a bunch of hyped up fans. Sam talks about watching RAW as a kid and tonight’s show. He also shows us a classic clip of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin as a big “what!?” chant goes on in the crowd. Renee and the panel discuss various Austin moments from RAW now. We see the Twitter video of The Miz and Maryse arriving earlier today. Miz announced his Royal Rumble spot and cut a promo on WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns ahead of tonight’s match. We get another break and more classic moments. We come back and Eric Bischoff has joined the panel. He comments on the passion and excitement of RAW and says he’s grateful to be here. Bischoff also talks about when he debuted on RAW and became General Manager. Bischoff says he felt at home pretty quickly. Bret also talks about his relationship with Vince McMahon and says he knew within 3 minutes of their first phone call that he was excited to work for the man. Renee sends us to another break and we see Bayley’s Twitter video from backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

We go back to the panel and Renee announces eight-woman action for tonight – Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. Renee sends us to another classic moment, looking at WWE Hall of Famers Trish and Lita main eventing RAW years ago. We go back to King and JR at the Manhattan Center as fans bring back the “Burger King” chant for Lawler. Ross sends us to a clip of The Undertaker’s entrance and match on the first RAW, a win over Damian Demento. The video also looks at Taker’s career leading up to his return at RAW 25 tonight. They talk about Taker and send us back to Brooklyn for more discussion on The Deadman. Renee advertises free agent John Cena appearing tonight along with blue brand Superstars – WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and The New Day. She also shows us a Twitter video from The New Day. We hear dueling chants for Cena as Renee speaks in Brooklyn. She shows the Instagram post from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart apologizing for not being able to make the show. We also see other RAW 25 related social media posts. Renee leads us to a video package looking at Chris Jericho’s RAW career. We get another look at Sam outside of the Barclays Center and more classic moments. Renee and the panel talk about their favorite stables from over the years.

