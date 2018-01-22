List of all the WWE Hall of Famers and Legends appearing tonight on Raw 25

35 WWE Legends and Hall of Famers are scheduled to appear at tonight’s 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw.

It has been a while since the WWE locker room has seen so many individuals, especially these individuals who have since retired and have not been part of the company on a regular basis since they have left.

Those appearing in alphabetical order are Brother Love, Boogeyman, Chris Jericho, Christian, Eric Bischoff, Harvey Wippleman, Howard Finkel, Jacqueline, JBL, Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross, John Laurinaitis, Jonathan Coachman, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, MVP, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Teddy Long, Terri Runnels, The Bella Twins, The Brooklyn Brawler, The Dudley Boyz, The Godfather, The Million Dollar Man, The New Age Outlaws, The Undertaker, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, and William Regal.

Notably missing from the list who had a big impact on Monday Night Raw during the Attitude Era is The Rock, who might be kept as a surprise. Hulk Hogan is also not booked for the show with WWE saying that their position on him still stands.

