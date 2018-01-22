Kofi Kingston reflects on a decade with WWE

“I was just a skinny kid from a small town with aspirations of becoming a pro wrestler. On January 22nd 2008 in Charlottesville Virginia I officially became a WWE Superstar. I didn’t know where it would lead, but I knew that it was the most important step toward accomplishing my childhood dream”

“I’ve seen many people come and go. I’ve even seen a few come back. I’ve made many close friends along the way. Some who’ve been alongside me from the beginning as our careers progressed together. Some who were very close, but through circumstance I have regrettably fallen out of their favor. I’ve made close friends with many who we’re not as fortunate to make it to the grand stage, but I’ve also had the joy of watching others grind relentlessly on their journeys for years and finally get their opportunity to shine”

“I’ve had many great teachers, including the rare opportunity to benefit from the tutelage of many of the very people I watched on TV who motivated me as a child to believe that I could actually achieve this fantasy”

“This career has lead me to interact with a lot of great people. From the famous, to the fans, to social media hecklers, to people I met as they were child fans that I’ve watched grow into adult fans. To crew and employees who don’t get enough credit for their role in making WWE operate behind the scenes”

” I am thankful for my family who has backed me throughout my quest despite its unorthodox nature. I have an amazing and gorgeous superwife who has been as supportive of me now as she was the day I told her I wanted to chase this crazy dream. She has given me 2 beautiful healthy sons and without her I surely wouldn’t have been able to reach this point”

” A full decade later here I am alongside my brothers Big E & Xavier Woods biting on Booty O’s ingesting ice cream, feasting on flapjacks, preaching positivity, making magic while we commute upon unicorns. For that I am eternally grateful and there isn’t a single day that I take any of this for granted”

” No matter how large or small the interaction with everyone with whom I have crossed paths with has been a part of this journey. Thank you all for these last 10 Years”

