HBk talks about being part of the first live Raw

“The nerves of it being live, just all of the unknowns. Honestly, getting over the no longer being what I grew up with, the traditional Saturday morning or Saturday night wrestling program, we were now going to primetime on Monday nights. Gosh, and then live – you were going to have to maybe deal with commercial time. So many things that were just new from a television standpoint that really none of us, or certainly myself, had never handled before. And so most of it was the fear of not wanting to mess up on live television, because if you did everybody was going to see it.”

source: USA Today

