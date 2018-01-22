First 205 Live-only non-televised live events a success

The WWE Cruiserweight division had its first two stand alone non-televised live events over the weekend, with one show in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the other one in Poughkeepsie, New York. A third event which was set for Rhode Island was canceled around two weeks ago.

Judging from online feedback, both shows were considered to be a lot of fun, showcasing the talent of the cruiserweights with some little help from Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. Hardy and Wyatt were added to the tour to make up for several top cruiserweights who are missing due to injuries. Also on the tour was Nia Jax who served as the referee of the main events which involved the Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore.

The attendance for the Lowell event was pretty good and the one in Poughkeepsie at the Hudson Civic Center was pretty much full.

Adam Pearce, who worked as one of the agents at both events, thanked the fans for making the tour a success. “Gratitude to all that made the inaugural #205Live tour one hell of a ride. Thank you,” he wrote on Twitter.

