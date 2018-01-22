Eric Bischoff talks about coming back for tonight’s Raw

Jan 22, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“To see a bunch of friends I’ve known for many years and have a lot of respect for… To see some great friends, to see some great action and to be a part of the event is… I mean, by any measuring stick you wanna use, name another show you know that’s been on the air 52 weeks a year for 25 years. There is none. Period. End of conversation. To be part of such a successful television juggernaut… it’s fascinating, exciting and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

source: Busted Open Radio

