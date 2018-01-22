Empire State Building saluting WWE tonight for Raw 25

The Empire State Building will be saluting WWE tonight as the lights on the top part of the tower will be shining red for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior were on hand for the ceremony to light the Empire State Building up Raw red this morning.

Meanwhile, WWE champion AJ Styles, Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown and Raw Women’s champions Charlotte and Alexa Bliss took a trip to the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell this morning as well.

Several WWE Superstars are doing media in the city leading up to tonight’s historic broadcast.

