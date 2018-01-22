Chelsea Green set to debut in MLW against Priscilla Kelly on February 8th in Orlando

CHELSEA GREEN LOOKS FOR PAYBACK AGAINST PRISCILLA KELLY ON FEBRUARY 8TH IN ORLANDO AS MLW PRESENTS ROAD TO THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ORLANDO – Major League Wrestling has confirmed Chelsea Green will make her long awaited MLW debut February 8th in Orlando as she looks for payback against Priscilla Kelly.

MLW will present MLW: Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub February 8th. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Chelsea Green was scheduled to face Santana Garrett in her MLW debut at MLW Never Say Never. Then, dark and strange events occurred when an unknown assailant attacked Chelsea Green backstage.

Green would end up requiring medical attention at the Orlando Regional Medical Center that cold December night which would ultimately result in her being pulled from her match with Garret scheduled for the evening.

“When Chelsea was being helped into the ambulance she had only one request: that we give her the first crack at Priscilla. I promised her I would honor this request. So, with Chelsea now cleared for competition, we’re going to make this match happen. Chelsea Green versus Priscilla Kelly is set for February 8th in Orlando,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

While February 8th’s MLW: Road to World The Championship will mark the debut for both athletes, Priscilla has been a presence in the women’s division for the past few months.

Santana Garrett has been a victim of several attacks by Priscilla Kelly as well as some disturbing conduct that was revealed at the end of MLW: Zero Hour. League officials are looking into an alleged breaking and entering event at Santana’s residence. “Unless Santana presses charges, MLW bylaws limit disciplinary action,” said a league source.

In the meantime, Priscilla will compete February 8th in Orlando against one of today’s most entertaining competitors in the women’s division. Green was highly ranked in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 50 women of 2017. Trained under the tutelage of Lance Storm up in Calgary, Green can impress with her technical wrestling.

A background in stunt work in TV/films before committing full-time to the sport, Green has competed in Stardom, the top Japanese women’s group and has wrestled all over the world including India.

As for Priscilla’s background? It’s clouded in mystery. However, February 8th fans and competitors alike will finally see what she can conjure once the bell rings at Gilt Nightclub.

In addition to this match, MLW will present the opening round of its World Championship tournament on February 8th featuring:

MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb

Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brody King

Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

The winners of the February 8th opening round will move on to compete in the semi-finals on March 8th with the next World Champion crowned on April 12th at the World Championship Finals.

Should one of the competitors be forced to withdraw, alternates will be activated. The alternates will only be revealed if activated.

Buy your tickets now to see the first round of the World Championship tournament on February 8th in Orlando.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

The following are also confirmed for MLW’s February 8th event:

•Low Ki presented by Stokely Hathaway

•Darby Allin

•Seth Petruzelli

•Salina de la Renta

•Jimmy Yuta

•Jason Cade

•Barrington Hughes

•Mike Parrow

•Saieve Al Sabbah

•Vandal Ortagun

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW: Road to the World Championship is an all ages event.

MLW: Road to the World Championship will be available by February 15th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

