AS I SEE IT 1/22: Thoughts on a miracle…and an Anniversary

Pardon me if I take a break from wrestling for a few paragraphs this week.

Everyone laughed at them.

Said they were done when Darren Sproles went down for the season.

Said they were done when Jason Peters went down for the season.

And Caleb Sturgis…and Jordan Hicks…and more.

The sports talking heads, and the fans of other teams smugly shook their heads on TV and social media when MVP QB Carson Wentz went down, and said even if you make the playoffs, you’re one and done. The Falcons will beat you. Then said that you’re the underdogs…at home, as a number one seed.

Then they said the Vikings will SURELY win and become the first team playing home game at a Super Bowl. They came into Philadelphia and dressed the Rocky statue in Vikings colors.

But on January 21, 2018, in the city of Philadelphia…the Philadelphia Eagles proved the world outside of Philadelphia wrong. The Philadelphia Eagles are in Super Bowl LII and a city celebrated (no, we didn’t burn the city down, or even have as many arrests as a normal weekend night).

Whatever happens with the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles have ALREADY had a dream season , a season no one would have predicted. At a time where Philadelphia and the country badly needs some good news, to be happy for a few days…they have given us one helluva ride. And there’s one more trip to take…to Minnesota.

Congratulations to the 2017 NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, back to wrestling.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ on February 10, debuting at the Colossal Sports Academy in the Nexxt Level Coliseum, 333 Preston Avenue, Voorhees, NJ for Nineteen, CZW’s 19th anniversary show.

Tickets available NOW at https://czwtickets.ticketfly.com/

Matches announced:

* The main event for Nineteen…6-Man Lucha Extreme:

RSP, Penta ZeroM and Rey Fenix vs. OI4K (Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Sami Callihan).

* Joey Janela vs. 2018 Best of the Best competitor Brandon Kirk.

* Ultraviolent Dog Collar Match

Ace Romero vs. Greg Excellent (with Chrissy Rivera)

* Combat Zone Rumble

Winner gets CZW Title Match at Best of The Best

* Joe Gacy seemed entranced by the debuting Anthony Gangone of Five Borough Wrestling just before Gangone pushed him off the top of the “Cage of Death”. Will this be his night for revenge?

For those from Philadelphia, the venue show is within walking distance of the PATCO High-Speed Line’s Ashland station (which travels from Philadelphia to Lindenwold, NJ).

For all fans, it is also within walking/driving distance of an Applebee’s in Somerdale, or Flying Fish Brewery in Somerdale, NJ and Iron Hill Brewery at Voorhees Town Center

for those into craft beers, as well as various fast food options for pre-show and post-show drinking/dining.

Directions:

From New Jersey:

From 295 north/south, exit on Haddonfield-Berlin Road south/east, continue on Haddonfield-Berlin Road, take a SOFT right on Somerdale Road (rather than the hard right onto

Evesham Road). Continue PAST Voorhees Town Center (old Echelon Mall), past Burnt Mill Road, then turn RIGHT on Preston Road, go four blocks, venue is on left side.

From Philadelphia:

Driving: From 295 north, exit on Haddonfield-Berlin Road south/east, continue on Haddonfield-Berlin Road, turn soft right on Somerdale Road (not a sharp right on Evesham Road). Continue PAST Voorhees Town Center (old Echelon Mall), past Burnt Mill Road, then turn RIGHT on Preston Road, go four blocks, venue is on LEFT side.

PATCO: Take PATCO Hi-Speed Line, get off at Ashland station, walk two blocks WEST on Evesham Road, turn LEFT on Preston Road. Facility is on RIGHT side.

