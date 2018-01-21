wXw “Back to the Roots XVII” Results – 1/20/18 – Oberhausen, Germany

Warm-up Match

Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) defeated Pretty Bastards (Prince Ahura and Maggot) via Pinfall

1. Hardcore Match

Session Moth Martina defeated Melanie Gray

2. “Massive” Jurn Simmons defeated Dirty Dragan (via Referee Stoppage)

3. Da Mack defeated Chris Colen

4. Non-Title Match

Absolute Andy defeated Bobby Gunns

5. wXw Women’s Championship Match

Toni Storm defeated Killer Kelly (c)

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Cage Battle

RINGKAMPF (WALTER and Timothy Thatcher) and Monster Consulting (Julian Nero and Avalanche) defeated RISE (John “Bad Bones” Klinger, Lucky Kid, Tarkan Aslan , and Ivan Kiev)

