WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/20/18 – Florence, South Carolina

Jan 21, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (w/Big E) defeated Aiden English and Rusev

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis

3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension and The Colons

4. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

5. WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

6. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

8. WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match
AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn

