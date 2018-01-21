WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/20/18 – Florence, South Carolina

1. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (w/Big E) defeated Aiden English and Rusev

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis

3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension and The Colons

4. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

5. WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

6. 4-on-3 Handicap Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

8. WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match

AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn

