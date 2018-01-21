Triple H talks Raw 25 with Rolling Stone

Jan 21, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Speaking to Rolling Stone in anticipation of tomorrow’s historic 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, Triple H described the logistical problems that the company is facing to present a successful three-plus hour program on television.

Triple H said their biggest issue is how to allocate time to so many talent that are coming especially for this show – 35 as of today – and how to split the simulcast between the two locations.

“You can’t get everybody, and you’re going to get a lot of people who go, ‘I can’t believe they didn’t do this and talk about that.’ It’s 25 years. You just can’t do it all. I can tell you what it will be: It will be one hell of a celebration,” Triple H commented.

The former WWE champion called their fans the “secret sauce for 25 years” and this special show will be for them.

“I can’t tell you – it’s the biggest honor of what you do -how many people come up to you on a daily basis from our generation and go, ‘Hey man, thank you for making my childhood so cool’ or something like that,” he explained.

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Konnan and Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal