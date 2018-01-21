Triple H talks Raw 25 with Rolling Stone

Speaking to Rolling Stone in anticipation of tomorrow’s historic 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, Triple H described the logistical problems that the company is facing to present a successful three-plus hour program on television.

Triple H said their biggest issue is how to allocate time to so many talent that are coming especially for this show – 35 as of today – and how to split the simulcast between the two locations.

“You can’t get everybody, and you’re going to get a lot of people who go, ‘I can’t believe they didn’t do this and talk about that.’ It’s 25 years. You just can’t do it all. I can tell you what it will be: It will be one hell of a celebration,” Triple H commented.

The former WWE champion called their fans the “secret sauce for 25 years” and this special show will be for them.

“I can’t tell you – it’s the biggest honor of what you do -how many people come up to you on a daily basis from our generation and go, ‘Hey man, thank you for making my childhood so cool’ or something like that,” he explained.

