WWE has uploaded the opening video for tomorrow’s Raw 25th anniversary episode, featuring some of the greatest moments from Monday Night Raw history.

At three and a half minutes long and set to Fall Out Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)” song, the video editors at WWE managed to cram in countless Raw moments that made fans pop, featuring the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Vince McMahon, The Ultimate Warrior, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, The Undertaker, Goldberg, nWo, Sting, Eric Bischoff, The Shield, Dolph Ziggler, Shawn Michaels, Jeff Hardy, Trish Stratus, Lita, Paige, and many, many others.

You can check out the intro below.

You don't have to wait until tomorrow to watch the OFFICIAL OPENING to #RAW25, because it's RIGHT HERE!!! Don't miss the historic #RAW25 telecast, airing tomorrow night at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/1LCtMrq93S — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2018

