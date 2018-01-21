No legal fallout for Reigns alleged ties to steroid business

TMZ.COM is reporting that Roman Reigns, along with Hollywood movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, will not be probed by the DEA for their alleged ties to Richard Rodriguez, the man who ran the Wellness Fitness Nutrition. Rodriguez revealed the name of the three celebrities last week in an interview, saying they were clients of his business using aliases to cover their real identity. A few days after the interview, Roman Reigns issued a statement saying he has never heard of the name Richard Rodriguez and denied all allegations. TMZ said that the DEA will only target the kingpin, manufacturers and distributors and not the alleged buyers.

