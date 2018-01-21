NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania 2018 – Day 7” Results – 1/21/18 – Tokyo, Japan

Jan 21, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Puma and Disturbio defeated Drone and Star Jr.

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
El Soberano Jr., Fuego, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated OKUMURA and Roppongi 3K (YOH and SHO)

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables (Rush, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated Satoshi Kojima, Atlantis, KUSHIDA, and Hirai Kawato

4. CMLL Brothers Tag Team Tournament – Round 1
Ultimo Guerrero and Gran Guerrero defeated Niebla Roja and Angel de Oro

5. CMLL Brothers Tag Team Tournament – Round 1
Mistico and Dragon Lee defeated Sanson and El Cuatrero

6. NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship
Volador Jr. (c) defeated El Barbaro Cavernario

