NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania 2018 – Day 7” Results – 1/21/18 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Puma and Disturbio defeated Drone and Star Jr.
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
El Soberano Jr., Fuego, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated OKUMURA and Roppongi 3K (YOH and SHO)
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables (Rush, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated Satoshi Kojima, Atlantis, KUSHIDA, and Hirai Kawato
4. CMLL Brothers Tag Team Tournament – Round 1
Ultimo Guerrero and Gran Guerrero defeated Niebla Roja and Angel de Oro
5. CMLL Brothers Tag Team Tournament – Round 1
Mistico and Dragon Lee defeated Sanson and El Cuatrero
6. NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship
Volador Jr. (c) defeated El Barbaro Cavernario
