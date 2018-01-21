Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji movie retains #1 spot for third week in a row

Jan 21, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Jumanji has retained its #1 spot in the box office charts for the third week in a row and the Dwayne Johnson-led movie is now Sony’s fifth most successful movie ever behind the Spider-Man movies.

With this weekend’s tally, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, surpassed Skyfall and sits behind Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and Spider-Man: Homecoming on Sony’s list. It also moved in #61 in the all-time box office domestic chart in terms of revenue.

Jumanji is expected to bring in an estimated $20 million for the weekend, sending its domestic total to $316,985,000. It has $450,000,000 in foreign box office revenue, for a total of $767,785,000 worldwide according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

While Jumanji is Johnson’s second most successful movie that he’s been a part of, it needs $37 million more domestically to surpass Furious 7.

