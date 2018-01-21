Austin on joining WWE: “before I made my debut, I was very rusty”

“When I came to WWE in 1995 as ‘The Ringmaster’, before I made my debut, I was very rusty. Now, I had about two or three matches, one with Mikey Whipwreck and one with Mikey and Sandman, but they were pretty short. They were what they were. And I needed to knock the rust off to some degree and I told Vince McMahon, ‘I’d like to go to Al Snow’s school up there in Lima, Ohio before I start, so I can knock a little bit of that rust off because I haven’t really been that active.’ And he goes, ‘That’d be fine,’ so they flew me up.”

source: The Steve Austin Podcast

