AAW “The Art of War 2018” Results – 1/20/18 – Chicago, Illinois

1. Curt Stallion and Jake Something defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya and CJ Esparza)

2. Eddie Kingston (w/David Starr) defeated Kevin Lee Davidson

3. MJF defeated Juice Robinson

4. ACH defeated Paco

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

WRSTLING (David Starr, Jeff Cobb, and Trevor Lee) defeated Killer Kult (Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan)

6. Teddy Hart defeated Myron Reed

7. AAW Tag Team Championship Match

Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) (c) defeated Keith Lee and Shane Strickland

8. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

Rey Fenix (c) defeated Matt Riddle

