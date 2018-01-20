WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/19/18 – Reading, Pennsylvania

by Michael Riba

1. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Titus Worldwide defeated The Bar and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
After the match, Hawkins challenged anyone in the back to a match.

3. Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins
After the match, Strowman challenged anyone in the back to a match.

4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)
Kane was disqualified for hitting Strowman with a chair. After the disqualification, Strowman laid Kane out with a powerslam.

5. Dana Brooke and Asuka defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose (w/Paige)

6. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James and Bayley

8. Finn Balor defeated Elias

9. 3-on-2 Handicap Match
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated The Miztourage

