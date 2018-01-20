WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/19/18 – Reading, Pennsylvania

1. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Titus Worldwide defeated The Bar and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

After the match, Hawkins challenged anyone in the back to a match.

3. Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins

After the match, Strowman challenged anyone in the back to a match.

4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

Kane was disqualified for hitting Strowman with a chair. After the disqualification, Strowman laid Kane out with a powerslam.

5. Dana Brooke and Asuka defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose (w/Paige)

6. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James and Bayley

8. Finn Balor defeated Elias

9. 3-on-2 Handicap Match

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated The Miztourage

