Tetsuya Naito

Real name: Tetsuya Naito

Height: 5’11

Weight: 225 lbs.

Date of birth: June 22, 1982

From: Tokyo, Japan

Pro debut: May 27, 2006

Trained by: Animal Hamaguchi, Nobuhiko Takada, NJPW Dojo

Finishing move: Destino

Biography

– In 2004, Naito won the Takada Dojo Submission Tournament, earning himself a New Japan dojo contract

– On November 3, 2005, Naito graduated from the NJPW dojo and became a full-time member of the roster

– Naito wrestled his debut match on May 27, 2006, losing to Takashi Uwano

– In February 2008, Naito & Yujiro Takahashi formed ‘No Limit’

– Naito competed at ZERO-1’s 7th Anniversary Show, teaming with Mitsuhide Hirasawa to defeated Ryouji Sai & Shota Takanishi

– In September 2008, No Limit worked the ROH Tokyo show, defeating Genba Hirayanagi & Kotaro Suzuki

– At Destruction ’08, No Limit defeated RISE (Prince Devitt & Minoru) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– On December 7, No Limit defeated Gedo & Jado to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– In February 2009, No Limit were sent to the US on their learning excursion. The pair began competing for TNA in March

– No Limit worked only 6 televised matches for TNA before moving south of the border to CMLL

– At Infierno En El Ring ’09, No Limit were involved in a 15-man Luchas de Apuestas Cage Match, lost by Toscano

– At CMLL’s 76th Anniversary Show, La Ola Amarilla (No Limit, Jushin Liger & Okumura) defeated Black Warrior, Hector Garza, Atlantis & Ultimo Guerrero

– At Wrestle Kingdom IV, No Limit (making their return to New Japan) defeated Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) and Bad Intentions (Giant Bernard & Karl Anderson) in a Hardcore Match to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– In late-January, No Limit returned full-time to New Japan and would go on to join the CHAOS stable

– On February 14, 2010, No Limit defeated El Terrible & El Texano Jr to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestle Kingdom V, Naito unsuccessfully challenged Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Title

– In May 2011, No Limit split up, with both Naito & Yujiro moving into singles competition. Naito also left the CHAOS stable at this time

– Naito made the final of the 2011 G1 Climax Tournament, but was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura

– At The New Beginning ’12, Naito defeated Nakamura

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’12, Naito & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Masato Tanaka & Yujiro Takahashi

– At Destruction ’12, Naito, Hirooki Goto & Karl Anderson defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura & Yujiro Takahashi)

– At Dominion ’12, Naito defeated Yujiro Takahashi

– Naito won the 2013 G1 Climax Tournament, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the final

– At Destruction ’13, Naito defeated Masato Tanaka to win the NEVER Openweight Title

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’13, Naito defeated Yujiro Takahashi to retain the NEVER Openweight Title

– At Power Struggle ’13, Naito defeated Masato Tanaka to retain the NEVER Openweight Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’14, Naito , Jushin Liger, Togi Makabe & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Bad Luck Fale & Tama Tonga) in an Elimination Match

– At Dominion ’14, Naito defeated Tama Tonga

– Naito teamed with La Sombra for the first time in the 2014 World Tag League

– At War of the Worlds ’15, Naito defeated Michael Elgin & Kyle O’Reilly

– In May 2015, Naito returned for another tour with CMLL, during which time, Naito officially joined Los Ingobernables

– In November 2015, Naito, EVIL & BUSHI formed Los Ingobernables de Japon

– LIJ (Naito & EVIL) made the final of the 2015 World Tag League, but were defeated by Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

– At Honor Rising ’16, Naito & Jay Lethal defeated Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI

– Naito won the 2016 New Japan Cup, defeating Hirooki Goto in the final

– At Invasion Attack ’16, Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’16, Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Global Wars ’16, Naito defeated Kyle O’Reilly

– On September 25, 2016, Naito defeated Michael Elgin to win the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– At Power Struggle ’16, Naito defeated Jay Lethal to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– At Wrestle Kingdom 11, Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– On February 11, 2017, Naito defeated Michael Elgin to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– At NJPW’s 45th Anniversary Show, LIJ (Naito, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin & KUSHIDA

– At Wrestling Toyonokuni ’17, Naito defeated Juice Robinson to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’17, LIJ (Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Juice Robinson & KUSHIDA

– Naito won the 2017 G1 Climax Tournament, defeating Kenny Omega in the final

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’17, Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii

– At New Year Dash ’18, Naito apparently entered into a feud with Chris Jericho

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)