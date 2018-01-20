Tetsuya Naito

Jan 20, 2018 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Tetsuya Naito
Height: 5’11
Weight: 225 lbs.
Date of birth: June 22, 1982
From: Tokyo, Japan
Pro debut: May 27, 2006
Trained by: Animal Hamaguchi, Nobuhiko Takada, NJPW Dojo
Finishing move: Destino

Biography

– In 2004, Naito won the Takada Dojo Submission Tournament, earning himself a New Japan dojo contract
– On November 3, 2005, Naito graduated from the NJPW dojo and became a full-time member of the roster
– Naito wrestled his debut match on May 27, 2006, losing to Takashi Uwano
– In February 2008, Naito & Yujiro Takahashi formed ‘No Limit’
– Naito competed at ZERO-1’s 7th Anniversary Show, teaming with Mitsuhide Hirasawa to defeated Ryouji Sai & Shota Takanishi
– In September 2008, No Limit worked the ROH Tokyo show, defeating Genba Hirayanagi & Kotaro Suzuki
– At Destruction ’08, No Limit defeated RISE (Prince Devitt & Minoru) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles
– On December 7, No Limit defeated Gedo & Jado to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles
– In February 2009, No Limit were sent to the US on their learning excursion. The pair began competing for TNA in March
– No Limit worked only 6 televised matches for TNA before moving south of the border to CMLL
– At Infierno En El Ring ’09, No Limit were involved in a 15-man Luchas de Apuestas Cage Match, lost by Toscano
– At CMLL’s 76th Anniversary Show, La Ola Amarilla (No Limit, Jushin Liger & Okumura) defeated Black Warrior, Hector Garza, Atlantis & Ultimo Guerrero
– At Wrestle Kingdom IV, No Limit (making their return to New Japan) defeated Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) and Bad Intentions (Giant Bernard & Karl Anderson) in a Hardcore Match to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles
– In late-January, No Limit returned full-time to New Japan and would go on to join the CHAOS stable
– On February 14, 2010, No Limit defeated El Terrible & El Texano Jr to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles
– At Wrestle Kingdom V, Naito unsuccessfully challenged Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Title
– In May 2011, No Limit split up, with both Naito & Yujiro moving into singles competition. Naito also left the CHAOS stable at this time
– Naito made the final of the 2011 G1 Climax Tournament, but was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura
– At The New Beginning ’12, Naito defeated Nakamura
– At Wrestling Dontaku ’12, Naito & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Masato Tanaka & Yujiro Takahashi
– At Destruction ’12, Naito, Hirooki Goto & Karl Anderson defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura & Yujiro Takahashi)
– At Dominion ’12, Naito defeated Yujiro Takahashi
– Naito won the 2013 G1 Climax Tournament, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the final
– At Destruction ’13, Naito defeated Masato Tanaka to win the NEVER Openweight Title
– At King of Pro Wrestling ’13, Naito defeated Yujiro Takahashi to retain the NEVER Openweight Title
– At Power Struggle ’13, Naito defeated Masato Tanaka to retain the NEVER Openweight Title
– At Wrestling Dontaku ’14, Naito , Jushin Liger, Togi Makabe & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Bad Luck Fale & Tama Tonga) in an Elimination Match
– At Dominion ’14, Naito defeated Tama Tonga
– Naito teamed with La Sombra for the first time in the 2014 World Tag League
– At War of the Worlds ’15, Naito defeated Michael Elgin & Kyle O’Reilly
– In May 2015, Naito returned for another tour with CMLL, during which time, Naito officially joined Los Ingobernables
– In November 2015, Naito, EVIL & BUSHI formed Los Ingobernables de Japon
– LIJ (Naito & EVIL) made the final of the 2015 World Tag League, but were defeated by Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)
– At Honor Rising ’16, Naito & Jay Lethal defeated Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI
– Naito won the 2016 New Japan Cup, defeating Hirooki Goto in the final
– At Invasion Attack ’16, Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title
– At Wrestling Dontaku ’16, Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title
– At Global Wars ’16, Naito defeated Kyle O’Reilly
– On September 25, 2016, Naito defeated Michael Elgin to win the IWGP Intercontinental Title
– At Power Struggle ’16, Naito defeated Jay Lethal to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title
– At Wrestle Kingdom 11, Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title
– On February 11, 2017, Naito defeated Michael Elgin to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title
– At NJPW’s 45th Anniversary Show, LIJ (Naito, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin & KUSHIDA
– At Wrestling Toyonokuni ’17, Naito defeated Juice Robinson to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title
– At Wrestling Dontaku ’17, LIJ (Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Juice Robinson & KUSHIDA
– Naito won the 2017 G1 Climax Tournament, defeating Kenny Omega in the final
– At King of Pro Wrestling ’17, Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii
– At New Year Dash ’18, Naito apparently entered into a feud with Chris Jericho

