Stephanie explains instructions given to women before Rumble announcement

Speaking to UK-based Mirror Sport, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recounted how she got goosebumps “from head to toe” after WWE fans started the “Yes!” chant following her announcement of the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble on Raw several weeks ago. McMahon explained that none of the women in the ring knew what was going to happen and all they were aware of was that she would be coming down to close the show and everyone would be in the ring. Their instructions were simple: act naturally. McMahon told them that whatever the announcement will be, don’t feel the need to stay in character and react and interact how you wanted. “We were chastised by some fans because we broke character and I told the women earlier in the day – they knew I was coming out but they didn’t know what I was going to say – I told them react naturally, don’t feel like you have to be in character, it’s okay for you to react however you want to react, to whatever I’m going to say. We all broke character that night,” McMahon said. The women certainly obeyed and started hugging each other after the historic announcement, providing some genuine feel-good factor to the usual all-scripted show.

