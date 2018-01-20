Samoa Joe commented on how long he will be out of action

On Booker T’s Podcast Samoa Joe commented on how long he will be out of action

“Anytime you miss one of the Big 4 PPV’s or any show really it’s always sad to say. A younger version of me would be stressing out or making the situation worse than what it is. I’m a vet, I know what I need to do to get back and healthy. I understand the time table and what I need to do to exceed that time table. Now it’s just about getting back and healthy”

“Right now it’s a kind of week to week thing. With these injuries, sometimes they heal earlier and sometimes later. They are going to do an ultrasound every week. They’re giving me treatments. It’s not something that requires surgery. It’s basically a lot of time, rest, evaluation, & letting it heal. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. Obviously I’ll be missing the Rumble, but I don’t know how much further past that”

