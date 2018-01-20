Natalya reveals her favorite moments from Raw

“From facing off against three-time Divas Champion Michelle McCool, fighting for the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, teaming with my best friend and WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix, to putting Ric Flair in the Sharpshooter (And yes, I made Ric tap out). Then there was the time on Raw when the Hart Dynasty (myself, my husband ‘Tyson Kidd’ and my cousin Harry ‘DH’ Smith) beat The Miz and Big Show to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. It was the greatest feeling to have my uncle Bret there to raise our hands in victory. In that magical moment on Raw, all the toughness and grit that my grandfather Stu Hart had, felt like it was being passed to us. It was the coolest feeling, and I still close my eyes and think about how lucky I am that I could share such a special moment with my family in the ring in front of the WWE Universe.”

source: Edmonton Sun

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)