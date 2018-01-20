Dwayne Johnson to intro the AFC Championship game tomorrow on CBS

If you are watching the AFC Championship game tomorrow night on CBS, you will see a very familiar face doing the introduction.

The hardest working man in all of sports and entertainment, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was selected by the NFL and CBS to film the intro leading to the game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Always a blood pumper to step back on the gridiron. Something about that damn grass gets me every time. Two teams enter. One goes on and one goes home,” Johnson wrote in a post on Instagram.

Last year, Johnson was selected to do the voice over for the Mayweather/McGregor boxing fight.

Whether he’s in front of a camera, behind the camera, in the ring, or just doing voice overs, the whole world can smell what The Rock is cooking!

