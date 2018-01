Dana White commented on CM Punks & Brock Lesnars future in UFC

In an interview with the New York Post Dana White commented on CM Punks & Brock Lesnars future in UFC

Punk: “I like that guy. He’s a good dude, and wants one more fight. He wants another shot. I’m going to give it to him”

Lesnar: “I think he will give it one more run after his ban is up. I think Brock just loves to fight”

