City of Edmonton to reverse ban on professional wrestling events

The city of Edmonton will be reversing its decision to ban professional wrestling in the city after a total ban on all combat sports was voted for last month.

The ban came on the heels of the death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague, who passed away in June after a boxing match which was held at the Shaw Conference Centre. The ban is expected to last through 2018.

Next week on Tuesday, a modified version of the ban will be presented to the council which includes the reintroduction of professional wrestling. After the ban was announced last month, WWE canceled its planned non-televised live event for Friday, February 9 at Rogers Place.

WWE will most likely reschedule the event for a later date.

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)