Bar Wrestling 8: Happily Ever After Results – 1/18/18 – Baldwin Park, California

Jan 20, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Brian Cage defeated Scorpio Sky

2. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match
Brody King and Killer Baes (Heather Monroe and Laura James) defeated Taya Valkyrie and Team Tremendous (Bill Carr and Dan Barry)

3. Jeff Cobb defeated Luchasaurus

4. Tornado Tag Team Match
DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly) defeated Janelope (Joey Janela and Penelope Ford)

5. Billy Gunn defeated Hot Young Briley

6. Three-Way Tag Team Match
PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) defeated B-Boy and Willie Mack And The Carnies

7. Candice LeRae def. Joey Ryan
-This was Candice LeRae’s final independent match before heading to the WWE.

