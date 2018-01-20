Bar Wrestling 8: Happily Ever After Results – 1/18/18 – Baldwin Park, California

1. Brian Cage defeated Scorpio Sky

2. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Brody King and Killer Baes (Heather Monroe and Laura James) defeated Taya Valkyrie and Team Tremendous (Bill Carr and Dan Barry)

3. Jeff Cobb defeated Luchasaurus

4. Tornado Tag Team Match

DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly) defeated Janelope (Joey Janela and Penelope Ford)

5. Billy Gunn defeated Hot Young Briley

6. Three-Way Tag Team Match

PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) defeated B-Boy and Willie Mack And The Carnies

7. Candice LeRae def. Joey Ryan

-This was Candice LeRae’s final independent match before heading to the WWE.

