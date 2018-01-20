AIW “Death Rowe” Results – 1/19/18 – Cleveland, Ohio

1. Matthew Justice defeated Shane Mercer

2. Frankie Flynn and Magnum CK defeated Chase Oliver and Tre Lamar

3. Big Twan Tucker and Parker Pierce defeated Weird World (Alex Kellar and Evan Adams)

4. Malcom Monroe III defeated Jonathan Wolf

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

No Consequences (AJ Gray, Garrison King, and Joshua Bishop) defeated The Production (Colby Redd, Derek Director, and Eddy Only)

6. Dominic Garrini defeated Juice Robinson

7. No. 1 Contender’s (AIW Tag Team Championship) Four-Way Match

Dedication Personified (Brian Carson and Daniel C. Rockingham) defeated The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia and Philly Collins), The Young Studs (Bobby Beverly and Eric Ryan), and To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech and Colin Delaney)

8. Keith Lee besiegt Raymond Rowe

-This marked Raymond Rowe’s last independent wrestling match after being signed by WWE.

