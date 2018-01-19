WWE NXT Live Event Results – 1/18/18 – St. Petersburg, Florida

Jan 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. No Way Jose defeated Gabriel Ealy (w/Uriel Ealy)

2. Shayna Baszler defeated Reina Gonzalez

3. Jason and Rocky defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi (via Disqualification)

4. Kona Reeves defeated Kishan Raftaar

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Heavy Machinery

6. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Roderick Strong and Big Boa

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Ember Moon defeated Vanessa Borne

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Johnny Gargano and The Street Profits defeated Velveteen Dream and The Authors of Pain

