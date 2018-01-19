WWE NXT Live Event Results – 1/18/18 – St. Petersburg, Florida

1. No Way Jose defeated Gabriel Ealy (w/Uriel Ealy)

2. Shayna Baszler defeated Reina Gonzalez

3. Jason and Rocky defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi (via Disqualification)

4. Kona Reeves defeated Kishan Raftaar

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Heavy Machinery

6. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Roderick Strong and Big Boa

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Ember Moon defeated Vanessa Borne

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Johnny Gargano and The Street Profits defeated Velveteen Dream and The Authors of Pain

