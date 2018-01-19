The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE RAW 25

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*#BlameBlent Injury Updates

*Impact Wrestling Departures

*Jey Uso Arrested

*WWE Signees

*Impact & Twitch

*Mixed Match Challenge

And More!

We will be took a look at RAW 25, including who is suppose to be there, who isn’t and some of our favorite Monday Night RAW Moments.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown taking a look back at this week’s episode of Smackdown Live with the conclusion to the US Title Tournament. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring the second show from Atlanta, which Lindsey was in attendance for.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack011818.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)