Silas Young: “I’m gonna re-sign with Ring of Honor”

“Oh no, I’m gonna re-sign with Ring of Honor, I’m really happy. I just like to have fun on the Internet sometimes, that’s all. Yeah, it was just me and my family. We were down in Orlando and the weather was kinda cold and crappy. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna post this to amuse myself.’ Right now, I feel like I have really good momentum with Ring of Honor. I feel like there’s really good things happening there, I’m really starting to come into my own. I have a lot of things I want to accomplish. Right now, I don’t see it happening, but never say never in wrestling. I’m really happy. I really enjoy the work, the schedule, the creative freedom, everything that Ring of Honor allows us.”

source: CBS Sports

