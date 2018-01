Owens not a fan of the Riott Squad’s entrance

On Talk is Jericho this week Kevin Owens brought up not liking the Riott Squad’s entrance.

“I look at them as 3 individuals. A punk rocker, a southerner, and a blonde bombshell. They are three diffrent unique personalities. So I HATE when they do their entrance and stomp their hands on the edge of the ring. You’re not robots. Its ok to do your own individual thing.”

