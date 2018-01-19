NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania 2018 – Day 6” Results – 1/19/18 – Tokyo, Japan
1. OKUMURA defeated Fuego
2. Black Cat Memorial Match
Los Ingobernables (Rush, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated Satoshi Kojima, Star Jr., Dragon Lee, and Hirai Kawato
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Atlantis, Mistico, Volador Jr., and Drone defeated Ultimo Guerrero, El Barbaro Cavernario, Puma, and Disturbio
4. CMLL World Middleweight Championship Match
El Cuatrero defeated Angel de Oro (c)
5. Mexican National Welterweight Championship Match
El Soberano Jr. (c) defeated Sanson
6. CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship Match
Niebla Roja (c) defeated Gran Guerrero (16:18)
(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)