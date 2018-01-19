Mark Henry talks about WWE not allowing Daniel Bryan to wrestle

“He wants to keep going and the medical situation will not allow it. If I’m Vince – as much as I love Daniel – I’m not going to let him get in there, and get paralyzed, and get hurt on my watch. They are going to have to show definitive evidence and proof that he can go in there take a pounding, and not get hurt and end up in a wheelchair. They’re not gonna do it. I know Vince, he would not have that on his conscience. Man, who wants to go to the grave going, ‘I could have prevented that’?”

source: Busted Open Radio

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)