Who will induct Goldberg?

Jan 18, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
….why?!
It SHOULD be Hogan (given that he lost the belt to Bill), but I get why that won’t happen.
Nash maybe? He ended the streak.
I don’t understand the connection here…..
Kerwin give it a few more years or so, I’m positive we’ll see Hulk back in the ring soon.
