The 2017 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards
Wrestler of the year
AJ Styles (41%)
Kenny Omega (23%)
Kazuchika Okada (9%)
Cody Rhodes (7%)
Braun Strowman (7%)
The Miz (6%)
Pete Dunne (2%)
Shinsuke Nakamura (2%)
Tetsuya Naito (2%)
Roman Reigns (1%)
KUSHIDA (1%)
Female of the year
Asuka (45%)
Alexa Bliss (29%)
Charlotte (7%)
Rosemary (5%)
Kairi Sane (3%)
Toni Storm (2%)
Naomi (2%)
Ember Moon (2%)
Mercedes Martinez (1%)
Natalya (1%)
Shayna Baszler (1%)
Promotion of the Year
WWE (41%)
New Japan (35%)
ROH (7%)
Lucha Underground (5%)
Impact Wrestling (5%)
House of Hardcore (3%)
Progress (1%)
EVOLVE (1%)
PWG (1%)
NOAH (0%)
Tag Team of the year
The Usos (34%)
The Young Bucks (22%)
The Bar (17%)
The New Day (10%)
The Shield (5%)
The Authors of Pain (5%)
The Motor City Machine Guns (4%)
War Machine (3%)
TV Show of the year
NXT (29%)
Raw (18%)
Smackdown Live (17%)
Lucha Underground (11%)
New Japan on AXS TV (11%)
ROH (5%)
Impact Wrestling (4%)
205 Live (3%)
Match of the year
Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago) (21%)
Okada vs. Omega (NJPW Dominion 6.11) (19%)
AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Royal Rumble) (17%)
Omega vs. Okada (Wrestle Kingdom 11) (12%)
Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (Survivor Series) (11%)
NXT War Games Match (10%)
Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe vs. Reigns vs. Strowman (Summerslam) (5%)
Omega vs. Okada III (G-1 Climax Semi Finals 8/11) (2%)
Naito vs. Omega (G-1 Climax Finals 8/12) (1%)
Omega vs. Ishii (US Title Finals: G-1 Special 7/2) (1%)
KUSHIDA vs. Ospreay (BOSJ) (1%)
Story of the year
The Undertaker retires (29%)
Jericho attacks Omega in Japan (25%)
Kurt Angle returns to action (15%)
Rise of Jinder Mahal (8%)
Billy Corgan buys NWA (4%)
Neville walking out of WWE (4%)
Paige/Del Rio drama (3%)
The gutting of Impact Wrestling (3%)
Jeff Jarrett fired from Impact Wrestling (3%)
Lio Rush making fun of Emma’s WWE release on Twitter (2%)
Jimmy Jacobs fired over selfie with Bullet Club (2%)
Cornette/Santino incident at Convention (1%)
Jack Swagger signing with Bellator MMA (1%)
Enzo getting kicked out of WWE locker room (1%)
Owens and Zayn being sent home from European tour (0%)
PPV/Event of the year
Wrestle Kingdom 11 (28%)
WrestleMania 33 (24%)
NXT TakeOver War Games (18%)
WWE Survivor Series (7%)
NXT TakeOver Chicago (6%)
NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III (5%)
ROH 15th Anniversary Show (5%)
WWE Great Balls of Fire (4%)
WWE Starrcade (3%)
ROH Best in the World’ 17 (2%)
Worst PPV of the year
Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory (35%, 107 Votes)
WWE Great Balls of Fire (27%, 82 Votes)
AAA TripleMania (14%, 41 Votes)
WWE Fastlane (9%, 26 Votes)
WWE Battleground (6%, 18 Votes)
WWE Money in the Bank (6%, 17 Votes)
WWE Payback (4%, 11 Votes)
Jabroni of the year
Sexy Starr (38%)
Enzo Amore (24%)
Whoever thought up the House of Horrors (14%)
Roman Reigns (12%)
Michael Elgin (7%)
Ed Nordholm (5%)