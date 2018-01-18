The 2017 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards

Wrestler of the year

AJ Styles (41%)

Kenny Omega (23%)

Kazuchika Okada (9%)

Cody Rhodes (7%)

Braun Strowman (7%)

The Miz (6%)

Pete Dunne (2%)

Shinsuke Nakamura (2%)

Tetsuya Naito (2%)

Roman Reigns (1%)

KUSHIDA (1%)

Female of the year

Asuka (45%)

Alexa Bliss (29%)

Charlotte (7%)

Rosemary (5%)

Kairi Sane (3%)

Toni Storm (2%)

Naomi (2%)

Ember Moon (2%)

Mercedes Martinez (1%)

Natalya (1%)

Shayna Baszler (1%)

Promotion of the Year

WWE (41%)

New Japan (35%)

ROH (7%)

Lucha Underground (5%)

Impact Wrestling (5%)

House of Hardcore (3%)

Progress (1%)

EVOLVE (1%)

PWG (1%)

NOAH (0%)

Tag Team of the year

The Usos (34%)

The Young Bucks (22%)

The Bar (17%)

The New Day (10%)

The Shield (5%)

The Authors of Pain (5%)

The Motor City Machine Guns (4%)

War Machine (3%)

TV Show of the year

NXT (29%)

Raw (18%)

Smackdown Live (17%)

Lucha Underground (11%)

New Japan on AXS TV (11%)

ROH (5%)

Impact Wrestling (4%)

205 Live (3%)

Match of the year

Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago) (21%)

Okada vs. Omega (NJPW Dominion 6.11) (19%)

AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Royal Rumble) (17%)

Omega vs. Okada (Wrestle Kingdom 11) (12%)

Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (Survivor Series) (11%)

NXT War Games Match (10%)

Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe vs. Reigns vs. Strowman (Summerslam) (5%)

Omega vs. Okada III (G-1 Climax Semi Finals 8/11) (2%)

Naito vs. Omega (G-1 Climax Finals 8/12) (1%)

Omega vs. Ishii (US Title Finals: G-1 Special 7/2) (1%)

KUSHIDA vs. Ospreay (BOSJ) (1%)

Story of the year

The Undertaker retires (29%)

Jericho attacks Omega in Japan (25%)

Kurt Angle returns to action (15%)

Rise of Jinder Mahal (8%)

Billy Corgan buys NWA (4%)

Neville walking out of WWE (4%)

Paige/Del Rio drama (3%)

The gutting of Impact Wrestling (3%)

Jeff Jarrett fired from Impact Wrestling (3%)

Lio Rush making fun of Emma’s WWE release on Twitter (2%)

Jimmy Jacobs fired over selfie with Bullet Club (2%)

Cornette/Santino incident at Convention (1%)

Jack Swagger signing with Bellator MMA (1%)

Enzo getting kicked out of WWE locker room (1%)

Owens and Zayn being sent home from European tour (0%)

PPV/Event of the year

Wrestle Kingdom 11 (28%)

WrestleMania 33 (24%)

NXT TakeOver War Games (18%)

WWE Survivor Series (7%)

NXT TakeOver Chicago (6%)

NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III (5%)

ROH 15th Anniversary Show (5%)

WWE Great Balls of Fire (4%)

WWE Starrcade (3%)

ROH Best in the World’ 17 (2%)

Worst PPV of the year

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory (35%, 107 Votes)

WWE Great Balls of Fire (27%, 82 Votes)

AAA TripleMania (14%, 41 Votes)

WWE Fastlane (9%, 26 Votes)

WWE Battleground (6%, 18 Votes)

WWE Money in the Bank (6%, 17 Votes)

WWE Payback (4%, 11 Votes)

Jabroni of the year

Sexy Starr (38%)

Enzo Amore (24%)

Whoever thought up the House of Horrors (14%)

Roman Reigns (12%)

Michael Elgin (7%)

Ed Nordholm (5%)





