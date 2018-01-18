Scott Hall on receiving a message from the WWE office about Raw 25

Scott Hall was a guest on X-Pac12360 here are some of the highlights

Being a part of the first angle on RAW where Waltman upset Hall:

“People of a certain age are aware that we did the first ever angle on RAW ever, when you beat Razor. It was an iconic moment on RAW. By the way, they showed it on RAW that you beat me. They don’t show me dominating you.”

Receiving a message from the WWE office about RAW 25:

“I just got a text from the office that said, ‘Please bring your ring gear.’ I said, ‘Are you ribbing me? You’re going to tell me like three or four days in advance, ya know?’ Give me a little notice and for the right money, I’ll have abs showing. I said, ‘Now, how about I bring what I wear to appearances?’ I’ve got gimmick street clothes. But I think we’re going to have a rematch, so I’m just giving you a heads up. I think it’s about time I went over.”

(The Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 67 visits today)