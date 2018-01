Mark Henry: “I am not retired”

“I am not retired. There is still a lot I can do. I love the WWE, I love the company, but I have two kids and they want me home. They want me to see their recitals and sporting events, and I want to see them grow and evolve. My dad didn’t live with me when I was growing up, and he missed so much. I am not going to repeat that.”

source: SI.com

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)