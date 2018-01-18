Foley on Bryan: “He needs to make the decision for everyone, not just himself”

Jan 18, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I told him years ago that once he was as thoroughly beloved as he was, he didn’t have to do as much on a nightly basis, that he could stay away from some of the things that were most likely going to lead to injuries. So there is no doubt in my mind that Daniel, if given the chance, could have some great matches. I just hope he makes sparing appearances. I don’t know what his condition is or what the doctors are saying but I hope in the end he understands that he’s a guy who has a long life ahead of him, and a wife and a child. He needs to make the decision for everyone, not just himself.”

source: CBSsports.com

