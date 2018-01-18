1/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Konnan and Sami Callihan

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Via Impact Wrestling press release…

Bitter rivals for months, Konnan and Sami Callihan will be together for the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

LAX and oVe have been embroiled in one of the most violent feuds ever, culminating with one of the most barbaric nights in IMPACT Wrestling history – Barbed Wire Massacre III, set to air Thursday night, Jan. 18.

Konnan and Callihan will pull no punches on the Teleconference, previewing Barbed Wire Massacre III and recapping the past week in Orlando, Florida, where the company had six nights of IMPACT TV Tapings.

