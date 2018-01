Saturday afternooon, April 7th (4pm bell time) at SHIMMER 100 in New Orleans, Heart of SHIMMER Champion Shazza McKenzie will defend against Tessa Blanchard! Join us live! Tickets available at https://t.co/23xPSSdx5W pic.twitter.com/lgxRrphIIC

— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) January 17, 2018