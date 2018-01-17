Hogan says he won’t be at Raw 25

With so many WWE Legends returning to Raw’s 25th anniversary episode, one of the big questions is if Hulk Hogan will be showing up on this historic night. The answer, for now, seems like it is a no. When asked on Twitter if he will be on the show, Hogan wrote, “I will be home watching and cheering on my friends next Monday on Raw.” WWE will surely have a few surprises up the sleeve so maybe Hogan is working everyone here especially since it’s been rumored that 2018 will be the year that the Hulkster will make his WWE return. Hogan was fired from WWE in July 2015, mid-way through his judging duties on Tough Enough. His dismissal came after tapes were leaked of Hogan saying several racist remarks, remarks that he has since apologized for.

(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)