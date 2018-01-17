Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie: “I’m an alcoholic”

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie revealed in a piece published by InStyle.com that she was an alcoholic and has now been sober for five years.

“I’m an alcoholic. I have relapsed, destroyed relationships, hurt my family, and disappointed myself numerous times. I will be an alcoholic for the rest of my life,” Eva Marie wrote. “The fact that I have been sober for almost five years doesn’t mean that I am ‘cured,’ it doesn’t mean that I had a drinking phase in my 20s, and it doesn’t mean that I can have a few drinks now and again or just drink in moderation.”

The former Total Divas star said that admitting that she was an alcoholic eventually saved her life. In a post on Instagram, she wrote that she avoided getting help originally because she would feel weak and embarrassed, not to mention that people would judge her negatively.

“I am so happy I no longer feel this way, and I want to encourage anyone who is struggling with addiction to take that first step of asking for help, it will literally save your life,” she wrote.

You can read her whole article at InStyle.com.

