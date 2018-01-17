2018 WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale kicks off on Ticketmaster

The pre-sale for the WWE Hall of Fame 2018 ceremony kicked off this morning on Ticketmaster.com. Fans who wish to purchase tickets for the event can use the code TWEETS to unlock tickets.

Tickets are priced $25, $50, $75, $100, and $150 for floor seats. Additional fees apply. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19 at 10AM CST.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame will be headlined by Goldberg, who was announced as the first inductee of the class of 2018 this past Monday.

The ceremony takes place on Friday, April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

