1/17/18 WWE NXT Coverage

We see the NXT opening video and then go into Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, and Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. Watson reminds us of the match between The Authors of Pain and The Street Profits tonight, where the winners will move on to NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia and challenge The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Dozovic and Sabbatelli start with a collar and elbow tie up and Dozovic shoves Sabbatelli to the mat. Sabbatelli comes back with a dropkick and sends Dozovic to the corner. Dozovic comes back with a shoulder block and then slams Sabbatelli down to the mat. Dozovic smashes Sabbatelli in the corner and Knight tags in. Knight delivers a senton and gets a one count. Knight swings Sabbatelli around, but Sabbatelli tags in Moss. Moss connects with a right hand to the midsection, but Knight takes him down to the mat. Knight swings Moss around and Dozovic tags in. They smash Moss in the middle of the ring and then Dozovic connects with the Caterpillar. Dozovic goes for the cover, but Sabbatelli breaks it up.

Sabbatelli tags in and beats Dozovic down on the mat. Moss tags back in and beats down Dozovic in the corner. Moss clubs Dozovic across the neck and then applies rear chin-lock. Dozovic counters with a belly-to-back suplex and tags in Knight. Knight drops Moss with shoulder tackles and then a hip toss. Knight delivers a dropkick now and smashes Moss in the corner. Knight delivers a hip toss to Sabbatelli, but Moss rolls him up from behind with his feet on the ropes and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)