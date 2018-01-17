1/15/18 Raw Viewership

With no football as competition, Monday Night Raw drew 3,250,000 viewers this week, a 491,000 jump in viewership over last week’s episode. This was the most-watched Raw since the August 28, 2017 episode. Hour one started with 3,573,000 viewers, followed by 3,363,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,814,000 in the third and final hour. What is not good is that over the course of three hours, Raw lost 759,000 viewers, one of the biggest gaps recorded for the show. Raw was #2, #3, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and was only beaten by the NBA.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

