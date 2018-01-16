X-Pac explains why Sonya Deville will be fine even with new MMA girls

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and gave his thoughts on Sonya Deville and other WWE gems!

Sean’s thoughts on Sonya Deville & why she shouldn’t be concerned about WWE signing other MMA fighters



In reference to Sonya beating Sasha Banks, Sean said:

“That’s a pretty big deal. Good for her [Sonya Deville]!”

When Keven asked “I see her and Charlotte Flair some day, what do you think?” Sean responded:

“I think she definitely has that potential…As long as she keeps making the same moves that she’s been making… not just in the ring, but out.”

On being worried about other MMA fighters:

“I could see her being involved in some of that stuff…If that was the only thing she had going for her, I would say she’s in trouble, so I don’t think that. Bring ’em all in! Yeah, I think she’s just fine as far as what she brings to the table; talent-wise, aptitude for wrestling.”

Sean’s new addiction speaking gig & why DDP wanted to talk immediately



“I was asked to speak…Special guest speaker at, Town Halls on breaking the cycle of addiction…Yeah, speaking about drug addiction and recovery…In Pennsylvania…February 24th I start, and I’m doing three of them for, for now, maybe more.”



“He’s [DDP] gonna help me with my speech…He wanted to call me that night as soon as I told him…He’s like, ‘Dude, bro, that’s so powerful’.”

Why Sean breaking his neck was a blessing in disguise



“When I broke my neck…when I got fired from WCW. I was able to be home when my Father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and I was able to be there to take care of him. We would have been f–ked if I wouldn’t have been able to be there.”

—

